KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School Board officials said there is a small decline in projected enrollment.
In its monthly committee meeting on Wednesday, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston detailed enrollment statistics that included a 55-student decrease in enrollment over the past five years and a projected decline that will “plateau” at the start of the 2027-2028 school year, citing statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
This decline won’t affect day-to-day operations, but any time a faculty member resigns, the school board will analyze enrollment in that area and determine whether additional staff is necessary.
“Most of the grade levels in the elementary school have three teachers,” Johnston said, “but there is one, currently, because there’s only 46 students in that grade, there’s only two teachers.
“It’s just efficiency and economy.”
The PDE projects that 650 students will be enrolled in the school district in 2027, but believes the decline should halt at that number after.
Also discussed at the meeting, Kristen Zeglen, the elementary school principal, showcased a book created by Amy Mountain’s first-grade class. The book, created every year in each first-grade class, was based on the new English and Language Arts curriculum adopted for the 2019-2020 school year.
Zeglen showed this book to the school board, comparing it to a book created before the changes went into effect and highlighted a vast difference in quality.
“They are using text-dependent evidence,” Zeglen said, “from the books they have read and they develop these sentences, and you can also see that explicit instruction that is needed in learning to read and write.”
Zeglen attributes the students’ improving development to the new curriculum and the switch from balanced literacy to phonics-based learning, which focuses on building core skills in reading and writing.
Additionally, the school board voted on measures discussed at last Wednesday’s committee meeting. Notably, they approved numerous agreements that will factor into creating their preliminary budget, like their service agreement with Gitting’s Protective Security Inc., and committed $374,974 of the district’s unassigned funds to a future elementary school roof project.