Penns-Manor-School-002.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School Board officials said there is a small decline in projected enrollment.

In its monthly committee meeting on Wednesday, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston detailed enrollment statistics that included a 55-student decrease in enrollment over the past five years and a projected decline that will “plateau” at the start of the 2027-2028 school year, citing statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).