Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 41F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.