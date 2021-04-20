Members of the curriculum department at the Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit 28 are participating in Remake Learning Days Across America.
After what organizers termed a most challenging year for education, Remake Learning Days Across America returns this spring in more than 17 regions, with more than 600 family-friendly learning events taking place to engage caregivers, parents and kids.
ARIN IU 28, Midwestern IU IV, Northwest Tri-County IU 5, Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, Seneca Highlands IU 9 and multiple community partners will take part in more than 50 events across northwestern Pennsylvania from May 6-16.
Organizers said these events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school).
All events are free.
Some of the events scheduled include STEM Activities to do at Home, sponsored by ARIN IU 28; Why Animals Don’t Smoke, sponsored by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission; and a Family Fun UN-Fest sponsored by the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County.
Other events will include a 4-H Exploration Series conducted by Penn State Extension as well as Pennsylvania 4-H, a Family Code Night involving the CSinPA Team; and Space Day conducted by PBS affiliate WPSU-3.
Professional development sessions also are planned for adult learners, with ARIN IU 28 conducting Teaching Math with Games and STEM Themed Children’s Books and Activities.
Also planned are events Supporting Parents with Read Alouds, Exploring the Science of COVID-19 through Project Based Learning; STEM in Action with the Pittsburgh Penguins; and “Had I Only Known,” involving community and state drug trends.
A complete list of events and registration information can be found at https://remakelearningdays.org/.