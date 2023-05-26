A long list of employments were among personnel matters for the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Board of Directors at its latest meeting Tuesday night.
The board approved and authorized conditionally the employment of:
• Laura Anne Dougherty, full time special education teacher, effective July 10, at an annual salary of $79,468, prorated to days worked.
• Shila Jones as lead staff for the IU’s 21st Century After School and Summer Program, at $13 an hour, and, as regular hourly staff at $12 per hour, Trevor Diehl (retroactive to April 13) and for the Summer Program from June 5 through Aug. 11, Suzanne Andrews, Zeb Brown, Donna Busani, Jesse Chovanec, Chrissy Cooper, Spencer Coy, Tulia Dietz, Michael Dolan, Kathleen Dumm, Alexis Dunmire, Emily Ferraro, Debra Flint, Devin Flint, Susan Harris, Macy Koren, Haylee Lemmon, Logan Lombard, Emily Lybarger, Patricia Moorehead, Addison Mosco, Ella Mosco, Robyn Nicewonger, Katie Offman, Rebecca Pawluck, Mary Resides, Chelsea Romagna, Maddie Serwinski, Shaelynn Sheesley, Davea Simmons, Paige Shultz, Abbygail Travis, Kathy Vasbinder and DaLeisha Williamson.
Separately, the board also approved for the 21st Century After School Program wages of $15 per hour for part-time regular staff and $16 per hour for part-time lead staff.
Also approved were:
• Lauren Carloni as a special education substitute teacher for up to 20 days per school year, at $125 per day, effective June 12.
• On a supplemental basis, of these staffers to provide an Extended School Year program during the summer of 2023 for those pupils with disabilities who meet
eligibility requirements: Teachers Tammy Brumling, Abagail Cunningham, Alexa Emmonds, Carrie Grudzien, Courtney Kundla, Amanda Malkey, Joellen Nelson, Paige Spang and Amy Vincent; Speech/Language staffers Natasha Doyle, Katelyn Hines, Stephanie Lamantia, Michaela Lydic, Madeline Palmiere, Jennifer Rising and Lauren Walters; Vision staffer Christina McMullen; and Paraprofessionals McKenna Bothell, Haley Bowser, Kathleen Gibson, Penny Graham and Robin Miller.
The board also approved the volunteer tutor services of Mike Colella and Devan Delp by the ARIN Adult Education programs, under the supervision of Director of Early Childhood, School and Community Services Andrea Sheesley.
And it approved Indiana University of Pennsylvania Master’s participant Rayne Davidson for an 80-hour practicum with mentor Carrie Grudzien during the summer 2023 Extended School Year program at Homer-Center.
The board accepted the resignations of 21st Century After School Program lead staffer Jenny Ressler and regular hourly staffer Rebecca Mack, and also accepted the resignation of Megan Frycklund as a part-time drivers education instructor, effective May 31. She will remain in her full-time position as special education teacher.
It also accepted, with regret, the resignation due to retirement of Tamara Duff as full-time supervisor of special education, effective Aug. 5.
The board also approved for the 2023-24 school year:
• Service agreements with Margaret A. Swanson, CRNP, and J. Lindsay Parks, D.O., to provide required medical review of IEPs for Access Billing, in each case at $10 per IEP.
• An agreement with Achieving True Self for the use of Room D at ARIN IU 28 Mondays through Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. during the school year and noon-2 p.m.during the
summer, at a cost will be $2,400 per year, billed monthly, from June 1, 2023, through May 31, 2024;
• A professional services agreement with United School District and the statement of work to provide an emotional support teacher, at no more than $112,640 for the period from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.
• An agreement with St. Bernard Regional Catholic School for the lease payment of $95,000 to Mobile Modular Management Corporation. All costs are covered through the EANS II (Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools) grant for nonpublic schools.
• A cooperation agreement with the County of Indiana detailing duties and responsibilities during the workforce development activities proposed for the 2023-2024 Whole-Home Repairs Program.
• An agreement with Indiana County for ARIN IU 28 to provide child welfare services to children and youth of Indiana County.
• A rental agreement with Cousins Self Storage, for ELECT (Education Leading to Employment and Career Training) supplies, at the cost of $996, for the year from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.
The board also authorized ARIN IU 28 Executive Director Dr. Brigette D. Matson to enter into a Parent Transportation Agreement with Jane Thompson for the transportation of her child for approved daily miles and per diem rates; and a five-year Transportation Contract with Barker Inc. to provide transportation services from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2028, with two one-year extension options, for a variety of rates.
It approved agreements:
• With Link Computer Corporation for the purchase after July 2 of networking hardware and installation services needed to replace existing obsolete devices, at a cost of $18,260.97 for the coming school year.
• With Liberty Paper for white xerographic dual-purpose paper for local educational agencies within ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 and Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 territories, at an initial bid of $330,685.87.
Due to the bid terms and conditions, participating LEAs that did not initially request quantities reserve the right to order paper, therefore increasing the initial bid amount.
The board also accepted low bids received for General School and Art Supplies for LEAs within the ARIN, Riverview and Northwest Tri-County intermediate units.
The board also adopted retroactively to April 18 the 2023-24 ARIN General Operating Budget in the amount of $3,414,949, while revising 2022-23 and proposed 2023-24 budgets:
• For the Cooperative Service Fund, $1,000 for 2022-23, $1,350 for 2023-24.
• For the Unemployment Compensation Fund, $2,616 and $12,086 for 2022-23 and 2023-24 respectively.
• For the Vision Insurance Self-Insured Fund, $22,185 and $26,585.
• For the Dental Insurance Self-Insured Fund, $111,768 and $121,690.
• For the Local Parenting Matching Funds, $7,798 and $7,810.
• For the Local PPT Matching Funds, $41,529 and $33,605.
• For the Local Prevention Matching Funds, $22,050 and $22,050.
• For the Local Family Center Matching Funds, $600 and $600.
The board also approved and authorized the transfer of $40,000 from the General Fund Unreserved Fund Balance to the Capital Project Fund, for the purchase of a vehicle at a cost not to exceed $40,000.
It also approved a review and approval of the ARIN IU 28 Health and Safety Plan, with no updates needed at this time, and a schedule for meetings of the ARIN IU 28 board of directors in 2023-24.
The next such meeting will be on June 20 at 7 p.m. at the ARIN Central Office.
