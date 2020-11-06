Seniors Morgan Ashbaugh, Amber McConnell and Harper Wehrer and junior Jolene Cribbs donated hair on Oct. 28 in order to help cancer patients.
“I’m so glad that I was able to donate my hair,” Wehrer said. “To me it’s just a haircut, but to someone it could give them a part of their life back. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”
This isn’t the first year students from Blairsville have donated hair. Blairsville Middle-High School has been doing this for years. When asked if cancer had impacted their lives in any ways, McConnell said, “I have had two aunts die from it. Doing this really hit home and made it all worth it.”
“My grandfather was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer right around two months ago. I donated in his honor,” Cribbs said.
Cribbs donated last year as well, making this year her second. London’s Salon in Blairsville usually comes into the school to cut off the hair of the people donating; however, this year they opened their doors of the salon to do it safely there.
Blairsville High School has done more than just hair donations for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In past years the school has dedicated a whole day at the end of October to a fun day. Students who want to participate in the day, which includes movies and a dodgeball tournament, would have to pay $5 to get in. That money goes toward the Teddy Bear Fund Drive.
The middle school and sometimes the high school will spend the month leading up to the day participating in Penny Wars, where the homeroom that raises the most amount of money in pennies wins. All this money raised goes toward the Teddy Bear Fund Drive as well.
Students really take this seriously as they get the chance to write a person’s name on a piece of paper that will be hung up outside the art room. Those people all suffered from cancer, and it really shows that cancer affects everyone in one way or another.