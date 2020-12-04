Every year for 10 years, Blairsville’s Remembering Adam program has put on a food drive. These donated dinners go to local families in our own backyard.
Usually the school donates approximately 1,500 to 2,000 items, which affects around 35 families. This year we donated around 1,000 items.
“I always enjoy participating in the food drive, because I feel it is imperative to help my community in any way I can,” said senior participant Zak Artley. “In this year of hardships, it was especially important for me to participate, as many families are struggling financially with the economic decline. It is a great feeling anytime I can help those less fortunate, especially when they are in my own community!”
“This provides Thanksgiving dinner to those in need, now more than ever,” said club sponsor and language arts teacher Stacy Faulk.
The food drive is closed, but that doesn’t mean that the pantry is. If you missed the deadline to donate through the school, you can always drop off food at the pantry during working hours. It is open from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and is located at 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Every donation counts and you could help out a family in need.