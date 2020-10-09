Senior Janelle Weaver was crowned queen, and seniors were recognized for the sports of football, golf, cross country and volleyball.
This year, instead of the traditional parade that leads to Memorial Stadium and the revealing of the queen at halftime of the game, homecoming was its own separate event on Saturday.
The change allowed for more spectators at the event, since there would be no football teams and staff to account for. This was a development that many were pleased with.
“The only thing that was really different this year was that homecoming wasn’t during half time at the football game,” Weaver said. “In a way I kind of liked it that way because you didn’t have to worry about a time limit. You could take as many pictures as you wanted and you just had time to enjoy the moment.”
The low spectator numbers at the event also allowed for a senior night event to happen before the crowning of the queen. The seniors from the sports of golf, volleyball and cross country, sports that suffered from restrictions not allowing them to have their own senior nights as usual, were recognized and walked in the parade as well.
“Having a senior night for fall sports on a separate day than the others, like football, really helped give a spotlight to less popular sports and the kids who’ve worked really hard,” said senior golfer Molly Sisitki.
Leading into the school year, there was great uncertainty whether it would even be possible to hold a homecoming celebration.
Athletic director Jim Buckles said, “Homecoming happened as it did because many people were concerned that we may not get through as many activities in the fall as we normally would.”
Even though the circumstances were unorthodox, the court members were happy to be selected, and enjoyed being a part of the time-honored tradition despite the challenges they faced.