ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 had people in from all over the country to staff the clinics conducted last week for educational personnel. However, according to ARIN Executive Director James J. Wagner, they were not volunteers. He said the state had a contract with AMI, the same company that has been doing the mass testing sites in the area, to do the clinics at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Correction
PAT CLOONAN
