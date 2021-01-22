Over the course of the 2020-21 school year, elementary teachers have had to majorly adapt to remote teaching and teaching within the classroom.
During the pandemic, teachers have struggled with forming connections with their students as they would in a normal classroom setting. However, the strength and capability of a teacher should never be underestimated, as they have formulated ways to improve learning with their students at home and they have quickly adapted to the situation that has struck the 2020-21 school year.
In order to prepare their students for remote learning, teachers have had to instruct them how to use certain technology and programs like Canvas, as well as their regular curriculum.
Tracy Eddy, a fourth-grade teacher at Dayton Elementary, has worked countless hours setting up and organizing programs on Canvas. Her goal is to set it up so that her students can easily access their daily assignments to learn at home, with her guidance, of course.
Eddy introduced her students to Canvas during the first week of school so that they would be able to transition to online learning on any given day. In order to incorporate a creative touch into her lessons, as she normally would in her classroom, Eddy had a bring-your-pet-to-the-screen day and share-a-story-with-your-blanket event.
During the latest online week, Eddy had 100 percent participation from her students. She said her biggest challenge when teaching during the pandemic is addressing student technology needs.
On top of being able to motivate students to learn, another teacher at Dayton Elementary and the Armstrong School District Cyber Academy, Miss Lexi Barrett, finds the biggest challenge that she has had to overcome during remote learning is teaching students new technology skills in the hopes of engaging her students into wanting to learn more.
“My biggest challenge is keeping students motivated and engaged in learning,” Barrett said. “I try to overcome this challenge by using a variety of technology; the downside of this is teaching students the technology skills. I have to balance introducing new technologies with making sure students are still learning core standards.”
In order to encourage student and teacher engagement while learning, Barrett promotes logging on to their classes and talking to their teacher if they have any questions.
With not being able to be in person with their students, many teachers have found it difficult to form connections.
Mrs. Megan Rock, a fifth-grade teacher who teaches math, spelling and social studies for the Armstrong School District Cyber Academy, said that her “biggest challenge in teaching students remotely is making a connection with them … ” in order to make sure that they “understand the concept independently.”
However, in order to overcome this challenge, Rock advises her students who are learning remotely “to make sure they ask questions when they do not understand something and to complete their assignments in a timely manner.”
When a student is struggling to understand something, he or she is encouraged to ask questions and communicate with teachers. Teachers are more than willing to help to take the time to explain any information that their students do not understand, because they understand how remote learning can be difficult.
According to Dr. Cheryl Soloski, assistant superintendent of Armstrong School District, “During this unprecedented time in education, Armstrong School District teachers, parents and administrators should be commended for their commitment, courage, perseverance and dedication to providing quality instruction to elementary children. Teachers work tirelessly to create engaging virtual learning and in-person instruction and support effective communication opportunities with parents.
“Parents are flexible, responsive and willing to assist their child in the home, and principals work diligently with all stakeholders to ensure a safe learning environment, promote student achievement and implement efficient systems to support the educational process. As the assistant superintendent, I am fortunate to work with high-quality teams and dedicated professionals who make decisions with focus and what is best for students.”
At the end of the day, parents can rest assured that a teacher will always have their child’s back when things do not go as planned during remote learning. Their understanding, willingness and technological capabilities showcase just how determined they are for a successful school year.
Even when times are tough, nothing stands in the way of a teacher who strives for educational success in and outside of the classroom.