Homer-Center Advisory Group

Seniors Cameron Cavalier and Alayna Mack bonded over s’mores at a recent advisory session.

 Homer-Center High School

Homer-Center High School has added meetings called Advisory Groups to the school schedule. This time is designed to encourage students that there is always an adult at school that they can go to when they need help.

This is also to help students connect with each other — knowing who to go to any time they need help, look at grades, attendance, and talk about any goals they might have for the upcoming quarter.

