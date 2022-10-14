Homer-Center High School has added meetings called Advisory Groups to the school schedule. This time is designed to encourage students that there is always an adult at school that they can go to when they need help.
This is also to help students connect with each other — knowing who to go to any time they need help, look at grades, attendance, and talk about any goals they might have for the upcoming quarter.
The school counselors at Homer-Center, Kurt Krejocic and Kristen Curci, are the faculty responsible for developing the advisory groups. The groups were started in the previous school year, 2021-22 and have expanded this year to include more meeting times.
“The past couple of years have been tough on everyone. This is a perfect time to come together and support one another,” according to the counselors. They decided to establish the groups after the students at the school took the PASS survey that asked students their feelings about school and the culture. The PASS survey is an early-warning survey system designed to proactively identify student barriers to learning and risk of chronic absence. The results of that survey showed that “we need to make sure every student feels like there is at least one adult in the school they can rely on,” Curci said.
Some teachers think that at times it can be hard to connect with students better simply because “some people are just more reserved and those relationships just take more time to develop,” said art teacher Courtney Scherf. Others said that it is easy to connect with the students, especially those that they’ve known for longer periods of time.
Students seem to really like advisory meetings.
“It’s good to talk to other students from other grades. We talk more about life advice rather than school,” said junior Chevelle Kenney.
Students were also asked if they benefit from the advisory meetings. Riley Miscik, a sophomore, said, “Yeah it does, but all of the teachers do the same things. They all have the same ‘format’ and theme for the day. So, it feels a bit disingenuous, but that’s really my only complaint.”
From a teacher’s perspective, English and journalism teacher Deanne Magolis said, “I believe the advisory groups are a great way for us as teachers to connect with our students on a more personal level, especially those students that we don’t get to interact with each day.”
The seventh-graders had their first experience with the Advisory Group meetings this school year. When asked how she felt during her first advisory meeting, Taylor Rado said, “Good. It felt fun.”
Overall, the students and staff at Homer-Center High School benefit and enjoy the Advisory Group meetings.
The groups will meet seven more times throughout the school year. November’s meeting will be a celebration of first-quarter successes and December’s session will look at behavioral accountability.