There is a range of sports that are “normal” for high school students to participate in such as football, basketball, track and even volleyball. There is one student at Homer-Center that goes beyond the normal for sports. His name is Marcus Coy, he is a sophomore at Homer-Center, and he participates in mountain biking as his sport of choice.
Coy got into mountain biking when his dad bought him a bike and took him to Yellow Creek to ride the trails. He decided to get into this sport because “my uncle would travel around the world and ride at new places and compete at different events.”
His favorite thing about mountain biking is “that there is always something new to learn.” He has won awards at National Interscholastic Cycling Association. He won season races and won a championship as a freshman.
This sport covers all seasons but is mainly in the summer and fall. There are different races you can participate in.
“I mostly race XC, which are laps around a course in a certain amount of time,” Coy said. Mountain biking is a high-risk sport but there are certain precautions you can take to make sure it is safe.
“It also depends on how far you take the sport because the better you get, the more you’re going to want to challenge yourself on tougher objectives,” Coy said.
Mountain biking is also a more expensive sport. It can cost anywhere from $1,500 and up since there is always new biking technology coming out.
Coy is very dedicated to his sport and always looking for new races coming up. He will look to continue his racing season this summer.