Homer-Center Marcus Coy

Sophomore Marcus Coy competes nationally in mountain bike racing.

 Homer-Center High School

There is a range of sports that are “normal” for high school students to participate in such as football, basketball, track and even volleyball. There is one student at Homer-Center that goes beyond the normal for sports. His name is Marcus Coy, he is a sophomore at Homer-Center, and he participates in mountain biking as his sport of choice.

Coy got into mountain biking when his dad bought him a bike and took him to Yellow Creek to ride the trails. He decided to get into this sport because “my uncle would travel around the world and ride at new places and compete at different events.”

