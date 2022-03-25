Author Suzanne Nelson made a visit March 18 to Homer-Center. Nelson has written books for a wide range of ages, starting with third grade and going all the way up to the high school level. She is most famous for her foodie romance books, including “Cake Pop Crush” and “You’re Bacon Me Crazy,” which was also made into a Hallmark movie.
Students in both the elementary and the high school had the opportunity to ask questions and to get their books signed by Nelson.
“I love visiting different schools and this is the first school I’ve visited since COVID,” Nelson said. “I really like connecting with my readers and it’s always fun to hear their thoughts about my books.”
Erin Hildebrand, the elementary school librarian, put in the extra time and effort to arrange this visit. Nelson’s books are a popular choice among many students at HC, and getting the author to come brought some excitement among the students.
“This is the first author in many years that has come to visit,” Hildebrand said. “Suzanne Nelson was very easy to work with and made the process very easy and fun, and the students really enjoyed her visit here.”
Ever since Nelson was little, it has always been her dream to be a writer. Growing up, writing has always been her passion and now she is living her dreams by writing books and inspiring others to fulfill their dreams.
“Write as often as possible and keep working at it,” Nelson advised. “Not everything you write is going to be perfect, so revising your writing is what is going to make it stronger and better.”