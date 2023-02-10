Every two years, the Homer-Center band and chorus have the opportunity to go to Disney and perform on the main street of Magic Kingdom. The group traveled from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, making the 1,000-mile bus journey. This is their first time reinstating the trip since 2019 because of COVID.
Homer-Center band director John Stolarz discussed how much preparation goes into the trip.
“This is a very extensive process, one that we start two years in advance, so we travel every two years and the planning starts for the next one pretty much as soon as the last one ends.”
Usually the students have to pay $900 for themselves. They help pay for the cost with a lot of fundraising. This year the Homer-Center band teamed up with Marion Center’s marching band to reach the required numbers to perform at the park.
Stolarz said that the opportunity is truly special. “I think what I enjoy most, especially for the first-timers, is just to see the look of wonder in their eyes when they first walk in, and just to see the enjoyment on their face makes it worth it.”
Students agreed that it’s a unique experience.
“When you are walking into Magic Kingdom, it is magical because of the castle. The whole thing is just pretty,” said sophomore Braden Dunn.
“It is a great opportunity for us to be marching in front of the castle and for everyone to be there,” said Taryne Newhouse.
Disney is a very magical place, but it can also serve as a cultural learning experience for students who may otherwise not get to travel.
“I mean, if you take into consideration we will be stopping at Epcot, we will get to see cultures from all over the world. Different things that we aren’t used to seeing here in Homer City,” Stolarz said.