Homer-Center Disney trip

Homer-Center’s band and chorus members recently performed at Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

 Homer-Center High School

Every two years, the Homer-Center band and chorus have the opportunity to go to Disney and perform on the main street of Magic Kingdom. The group traveled from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, making the 1,000-mile bus journey. This is their first time reinstating the trip since 2019 because of COVID.

Homer-Center band director John Stolarz discussed how much preparation goes into the trip.

