Homer-Center Eco Club

Eco Club member Hannah Arone and adviser Laura Goodnack collected plastics for their club recycling drive.

 Homer-Center High School

Homer-Center has many clubs, and one that is working to make a difference is Eco Club.

The club adviser is Laura Goodnack, who is a science teacher at Homer. The purpose of this club “is to inspire and encourage students and community members to engage in daily activities that promote sustainability and an overall healthier planet.”

