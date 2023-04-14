Homer-Center has many clubs, and one that is working to make a difference is Eco Club.
The club adviser is Laura Goodnack, who is a science teacher at Homer. The purpose of this club “is to inspire and encourage students and community members to engage in daily activities that promote sustainability and an overall healthier planet.”
One project the club is currently working on is a collection of plastic bags and wraps. It started as a student-based homeroom challenge since it is the club’s first year trying a project like this.
“I hope students are spreading the word to their friends, family members and neighbors,” Goodnack said. “Next year, we will try to extend the plastic bag collection to the elementary building and to community members.”
The overall goal for this project is to collect 100 pounds of plastic bags that would otherwise end up in a landfill or any body of water.
The school has done other recycling projects like plastic water bottles and paper. The members of the club said, “We want to do our part to prevent plastic bags from polluting land and ocean resources and damaging nearly all of Earth’s ecosystems.”
Goodnack added, “When humans consume food, drink water or breathe air that is contaminated with microplastic, the plastic fragments can enter the body and potentially cause disease over time.”
Eco Club wants everyone to recycle and the big solution to this problem is to recycle, reuse and reduce plastic items, particularly bags.