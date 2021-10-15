This year, homecoming festivities held at Homer-Center looked more normal than last year.
During the week of Oct. 4-8, student council hosted Spirit Week, a Battle of the Classes Competition, and to get everybody fired up for the exciting weekend, there was a pep assembly held Friday afternoon.
Spirit Week included a variety of themes for students to dress up. The days included ‘Merica Monday, Tourist Tuesday, Woodstock Wednesday, Throwback Thursday and Class Color Friday. By dressing up for the theme days, students could earn points for the Battle of the Classes competition.
“Class Color Day was my favorite Spirit Day,” senior Annah Elliott said. “People were dressed up really crazy and it’s so exciting seeing everybody hyped up for the game.”
On Friday, Oct. 8, the pep rally took place in the Homer Dome to get everyone excited about the big game Friday night and the homecoming dance on Saturday, Oct. 9. At the pep rally, activities were held for students to earn more points for the Battle of the Classes competition, ending with the results of the senior class winning the competition. The crowning of the 2021 homecoming king, Noah Henry, also took place.
“My favorite part about being on court was crowning the homecoming king,” Princess Jackie Lear said. “It was cool knowing the results before everyone else and the suspense of the whole event had to be my favorite part.”
On Friday night at the football game against River Valley, the crowning of the 2021 homecoming queen, Marlee Kochman, took place. This year, there is not a limit on the amount of people that can attend sporting events, so the stadium was packed with tons of fans to celebrate the special occasion.
“This was definitely a night to remember,” Kochman said. “The group of girls are so close to each other and it was a special night to share with each other.”
To wrap up the fun-filled week, the homecoming dance for grades 9-12 was held outside on the school patio Saturday night. Being outside, students could space out and enjoy the fresh cool air instead of being crammed in the school cafeteria.
“We really liked having the dance outside,” student council adviser Lisa Adams said. “If it weren’t for COVID reasons, we would have never considered moving the dance outside.”
Although some homecoming traditions looked different this year, students were glad that the homecoming festivities returned.