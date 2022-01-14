This weekend, the Homer-Center Musical Department will be performing its annual production. This year’s show is “Back to the ’80s,” and it will premiere today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the JS Byers Auditorium.
“Back to the ’80s” tells the story of Corey Palmer and his senior year of high school: his best friends, the class bully and the girl he loves.
“This show is a really fun show to be a part of,” said Anderson Lee, who plays the role of Michael Feldman. “The whole show revolves around ’80s music, and I think that the audience is going to really enjoy hearing songs from their time.”
Originally, the show was supposed to be held in December, but it got postponed. This allowed the cast to have extra time perfecting their moves and to get ready for the big night.
“The extra time has given us more time to clean everything up and it made the whole process a lot less stressful,” Lee added. “We are a lot more prepared than we were before.”
Last year, due to COVID-19, putting on a production looked a little different. Only a limited number of people could attend, face coverings were required by everyone and nobody could purchase tickets at the door. This year, these restrictions have been lifted, and they are able to have a normal production.
“I’m really excited to have a lot more people involved with the show,” said Jackie Lear, who plays Laura Wilde. “Last year there was only a limited number of people allowed to attend and I’m excited to have a full house attending the show again.”
Tickets will be $5 for general seating and $8 for preferred seating. The cast hopes that you come out and enjoy the show!