Homer-Center project

Pictured from front, Kira Yeager, Kaitlynn Harper and Raeann Duman worked on covering boxes as part of a community service project to help the homeless.

 Homer-Center High School

The National Honor Society at Homer-Center is getting a new adviser.

Art teacher Mrs. Courtney Scherf will be taking the lead. There are several academic requirements to be in National Honor Society: scholarship, leadership, service and character.

