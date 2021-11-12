Homer-Center students and staff honored veterans Wednesday by hosting the annual Veterans Day assembly.
This year, the assembly was held in person in the JS Byers Auditorium and members of the high school attended the assembly. Community members and veterans were also permitted to attend.
“Due to distancing guidelines, our assembly was held in the auditorium instead of the gym,” teacher Ms. Christine Yurky said. “The assembly was held in person for grades seven through-12, but we live-streamed the assembly so that the elementary students could still watch.”
It is always a great pleasure to honor veterans here at HC. Students are able to be involved in the assembly by speaking, playing in the band and singing in the chorus.
This year the speakers were able to create their own speeches for the assembly instead of being provided a reading.
“I think it’s very important to recognize everything our veterans have done for us and I’m honored I was asked to speak this year,” said junior Justley Sharp. “I was a little intimidated by writing my speech because our veterans should only be shown the utmost respect, but once I started I felt really special that I got to put my point of view into words.”
A Wall of Honor was also created to honor our veterans. Students and staff could submit names and photos of veterans in their family to be included in the wall to recognize our local veterans.
“I hope that the assembly showed students and staff the reasons we need to appreciate the contributions the veterans made to our everyday lives,” Yurky said.