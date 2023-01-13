Homer-Center Social Skills group

High school students involved in the social skills program at Homer-Center High School include, in the front row, from left: Raylee Weller, Hannah Arone, Alexis Mitchell, Ashlyn Weaver and Kira Friedel. In the back row, from left, are Gionna Palmer, Abigail Ramsell, Lilly Freed, Meegan Williams, Alaina Fabin, Ashlyn Kerr and Michael Krejocic.

 Homer-Center High School

A new Social Skills group was started at Homer-Center this school year. Amy Filipovich, director of Pupil Services at ARIN IU28, signed up for a grant called Attract, Prepare and Retain to begin this program.

Filipovich supervises all the autistic support classrooms at ARIN. The Social Skills program was started because Homer-Center needed an autistic support elementary classroom and Homer-Center and ARIN IU28 received this grant to make it happen.

