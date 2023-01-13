A new Social Skills group was started at Homer-Center this school year. Amy Filipovich, director of Pupil Services at ARIN IU28, signed up for a grant called Attract, Prepare and Retain to begin this program.
Filipovich supervises all the autistic support classrooms at ARIN. The Social Skills program was started because Homer-Center needed an autistic support elementary classroom and Homer-Center and ARIN IU28 received this grant to make it happen.
The purpose of the Social Skills group is to help the older elementary students with autism build social skills so they can participate more meaningfully with their peers. It is also to encourage high school students interested in the field of special education to investigate the career through real-world experience. There are four older elementary students who will be transitioning into middle/high school placements that need specific instruction in the area of social skills.
There are five groups of two to five students from the high school that visit the elementary school daily. The groups meet for 30 minutes a day with the elementary students. During these 30 minutes, the high school students work with the elementary students on topics such as greeting others, responding to greetings, listening without interrupting and asking questions.
High school guidance counselor Kristin Curci said that the program has unmeasured value to both the senior high and elementary students participating.
“It’s developing relationships between the older and younger students so the elementary students will feel more comfortable when they transition to the high school,” Curci said. “On the other side of that, the senior high students are learning about a career that they may not have been exposed to otherwise.”
Hannah Arone, a sophomore in the Social Skills group, said, “I learned that you never really know what a student is going through or what their home life is, so you shouldn’t assume things or make fun of anyone. I also learned that you shouldn’t judge people with autism, because they are no different than any other person. They are just as normal as anyone else. They can be a lot of fun to be around and socialize with too.”
The Social Skills program will continue throughout the 2022-23 school year.