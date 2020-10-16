Despite the circumstances and regulations, homecoming was still a huge success and added a sense of regularity to the students’ school year.
“I was pleased that we were allowed to have a homecoming this year,” said senior Vada Walbeck. “Although I was sad that a lot of my friends and family couldn’t be there to attend the ceremony, I’m still grateful that we were allowed to have it.”
Spirit Week included a variety of theme days, including Disney Character Monday, Time Travel Tuesday, Willy Wonka Wednesday and Farmer Thursday.
“I love Spirit Week because it’s really fun to dress up,” said senior Isabella Morgan.
“It’s also a great opportunity for me to be creative and I like to see what other students come to school dressed as for the different days.”
Spirit Week looked a bit different this year due to social distancing regulations. There wasn’t a Battle of the Classes event, where each grade level competes to earn points for their class, and the crowning of the homecoming king takes place.
“This year we didn’t get to have our usual Battle of the Classes and pep rally before the homecoming game,” said senior Abbey Bekina. “Participating in this event is like a rite of passage.”
Since the Battle of the Classes couldn’t happen to keep everyone safe, the crowning of the homecoming king took place on Oct. 7 when we crowned the homecoming queen, Walbeck, and homecoming king Ben Schmidt.
“I would have preferred the crowning taking place during the pep assembly,” said homecoming prince Ryan Sardone. “A full gym filled with excited people waiting in suspense seems to be more memorable rather than being crowned on the field. I’m still glad that it was handled the way it was.”
Another safety measure taken this year was the students on the homecoming court were escorted by a member of their family instead of having the students be walked by another student of their choice.
“I thought it was nice that the boys had their mom or sister escort them and that the girls had their fathers or brothers escort them,” said homecoming princess Breezy Zenisek.
“I would have preferred if we were walked by an escort of our choice, though, since that has always been a homecoming tradition.”
Although homecoming looked different than most years, students at H-C were still grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate. Homecoming brings a lot of great high school memories and it is a week that is always talked about year-round.