Their new business, FreeFlow Soul, is an online-based clothing store that sells different items of clothing including T-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, hoodies and crewnecks with different designs they create printed on them. The site offers a variety of sizes and prices that range from $18.99 to $38.99.
“When you think of something flowing, it’s freely moving in a forward direction,” Keslar said. “Which is what we want to happen with this business; we want it to grow and expand. “
Mogle and Keslar are enrolled in media and marketing at Homer-Center. Taught by Mrs. Deanne Magolis, media and marketing is an elective course offered to aid students in understanding what is required to make a brand or business successful in today’s society.
There are many factors needed to make a business successful, including an effective logo and how to market your business to the public.
“We definitely use a lot of what we learn in media and marketing class and apply it to our business,” Mogle added. “Mrs. Magolis really touches base on self-branding and how to self-brand in a positive way so it positively impacts your business, and this is a tool that we have been using in our business.”
Running a business is a big responsibility, especially for a teenager. It takes a lot of time, dedication and planning in order for it to be sustainable. Between school, jobs and extracurriculars, these students already have a lot on their plates, and adding a business to that shows the hard work they are willing to dedicate.
“Even though we all have pretty tight schedules, we always find time to put in the work,” Mock said. “Whether that be on the weekends or late nights during the weekdays, we always find time to put in the extra hours of work.”
Starting a business in a small town is harder to initiate and get customers to purchase items. There aren’t as many people located around this area versus bigger cities and more populated areas, but small-town communities are always there for each other and always have that “family” feeling.
“The site has only been up for about a week or two and we are already seeing quite a bit of profit.” Mogle said. “We have been getting a lot of support from parents, teachers, classmates and the community, which is amazing.”
You can follow FreeFlow Soul on Instagram @freeflowsoul.
They also have a Facebook page named FreeFlow Soul, and you can look at their selection of clothing at www.teespring.com/stores/freeflowsoul.