Indiana County Technology Center is sending 19 students from various program areas to the SkillsUSA District 8 competition.
These 19 students will be competing at the Parkway West Technology Center, Forbes Road Technology Center and The Steel Center for Career and Technical Education. They will be competing in different competitions based on their program area.
This competition gives students the opportunity to showcase their skills and knowledge while networking with peers and industry professionals. The winners of the District 8 competition will then advance to the state competition in April, which is located in Hershey.
Even though students from Indiana County Technology Center have not competed in district competitions yet, five students are already advancing to states. The winners of the state competition will then advance to nationals held in Atlanta.
The 19 ICTC students competing in districts are Aiden Druschel (advertising design), Sean Furman (automotive refinishing), Shae Dehaven (building construction), Sara Petro (carpentry), Matthew Steffey (collision repair technology), Paige Podolski (commercial baking), Michael Stribrik (culinary arts), Lane Hoffman (information technology services), Joseph Johnson (internetworking), Amanda Skursky (nail care), Sara McClelland (nail care model), Michael Bailey (pin design), Garrett Griffith (related technical math), Rylie Miller (T-shirt design), Quinton Neal (welding), and our Team Works Competition will be done by Sydney Kishlock, Trevor Midock, Jacob Farabaugh, and Timothy Reichenbach II.
The five students advancing straight to the state competition are Colin Knickel and Luke Sell (digital cinema production), Sierra Hart-Fabbri (photography), Dylan Shaffer and Daniel Niel (sheet metal).
SkillsUSA experiences help members build confidence, leadership skills, and provide a platform for student success through regional and national competitions.
We are proud of our students’ accomplishments and wish them luck in their upcoming competitions!