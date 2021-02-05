The carpentry program at Indiana County Technology Center is getting ready to begin construction on a project for the Pennsylvania State Police. The project is the construction of a storage shed for the Camp Cadet program, which will be located at the Indiana barracks.
Plans for the project have been underway for some time, with preliminary discussions taking place last year. The project was to begin shortly afterward; however, it was halted due to COVID-19.
After ramping up the school year and additional meetings regarding the project, the carpentry students are finally able to begin construction. The storage shed for the Camp Cadet program will be constructed in panels at ICTC and will measure 12 feet by 24 feet and 10 feet high with a gambrel roof.
All students will have a part in constructing the shed. After panelization, the shed will be assembled on site. They hope to have the project completed by the end of the year.
The ICTC takes pride in providing meaningful services throughout the community. This project allows students to gain unique hands-on experience while helping their community.