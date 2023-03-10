Six Digital Communications seniors have partnered up with local broadcaster Renda Broadcasting to participate in the statewide Broadcast NOW! initiative.
Broadcast NOW! is a competition geared to develop awareness of the various career opportunities in the broadcast industry. High school teams from all over the state were paired with local broadcast companies to create a 3-minute overview video and four 30-second interview productions.
The project began in November with an initial meeting between students and Renda Broadcasting representatives to discuss needs and pre-production details. Production took place in January and post-production followed shortly thereafter. In addition, students are responsible for developing a distribution plan and final analytic reports for their videos.
The participating seniors included Marion Center students Sierra Hart-Fabbri, Quintessa Smith-Briggs and Shelby Murphy and Homer-Center students Katlyn White, Ryan Jackson and Gavin Jordan. These students have taken a lot of time planning and editing to make this video a big success.
The contest gives students real-world opportunities and experiences as they follow a very precise curriculum and plan throughout the process of production and editing.
They will be traveling to Harrisburg on May 6 for the awards ceremony where they will showcase their production.