ICTC Broadcast NOW!

ICTC’s Broadcast NOW! participants are, from left, Katlyn White, Gavin Jordan, Sierra Hart-Fabbri, Shelby Murphy, Ryan Jackson and Quintessa Smith-Briggs.

 Indiana County Technology Center

Six Digital Communications seniors have partnered up with local broadcaster Renda Broadcasting to participate in the statewide Broadcast NOW! initiative.

Broadcast NOW! is a competition geared to develop awareness of the various career opportunities in the broadcast industry. High school teams from all over the state were paired with local broadcast companies to create a 3-minute overview video and four 30-second interview productions.

