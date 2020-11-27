For a career and technology program, where hands-on learning is a core element to student success, virtual instruction can be challenging. The Indiana County Technology Center’s faculty and staff have implemented strategies to address this challenge.
ICTC proactively approached this school year by preparing for the worst-case scenario. Teachers kicked off the school year by transitioning into a hybrid learning environment, uploading and delivering curriculum via Google Classroom. When students were unable to attend in-person instruction, teachers provided alternative methods such as live Zoom presentations.
Many of ICTC’s programs rely on teacher demonstrations. Cosmetology instructor Ms. Sandy Zulick and her instructional assistant, Mrs. Debra Zombotti, kicked off the school year in August diligently populating their Google Classroom with a library of demonstration videos and step-by-step instructions.
Culinary instructor Chef Jonathan Nagy delivers his pre-recorded instructional videos while encouraging students to practice at home in a safe and supervised environment.
In programs where equipment is not necessarily readily available, equipment was signed out with parent permission so students can practice their skills at home. DJ Mumau, HVAC instructor, uses a video-based curriculum called Interplay Skilled Trades. The program provides 3-D-interactive scenarios for a fully immersive learning experience.
ICTC is dedicated to ensuring student success. All instructors will be delivering curriculum virtually while at the ICTC campus and are available to address student concerns during normal business hours.
While in virtual learning mode, student attendance will be recorded daily with clear expectations and learning objectives for that day.