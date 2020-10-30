At the beginning of the school year, the Department of Education urged schools to follow the recommended crowd guidelines for outdoor sporting events. This limitation forced families and spectators out of the facility and disconnected from the event. Recognizing the need to reconnect our community with their teams, Renda approached ICTC for assistance. The solution was to provide a live broadcast stream at most football events.
Students in the DC program study video production as a part of their curriculum. The video production curriculum encompasses a variety of skills using industry standard equipment. Renda’s expertise in broadcasting provides the students with real-world experience unavailable anywhere else. This valuable partnership is mutually beneficial, providing Renda with quality video operators and equipment while giving students the opportunity to experience on-the-job training.
Brianna Sirochman, Marion Center senior, emphasizes the value of working with Renda, stating, “Overall it’s such an amazing experience and I hope this continues for future students so that they can have the same amazing experience I did.”
Luke Sell, an Indiana junior, has volunteered to assist on camera for the majority of the broadcasts.
“I’d say that this experience has helped me develop my skills with the video camera,” Sell said. “I’ve gotten better at filming fast-moving objects and people. I enjoyed meeting the people that work for Renda.”
ICTC strives to build meaningful relationships that benefit the student body and community. We are excited to grow this partnership further as we continue through the school year.