Indiana County Technology Center had the opportunity to send 13 students from a variety of programs to the SkillsUSA Western Pennsylvania Leadership Conference. The annual conference took place at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County from Oct. 27 through 29.
SkillsUSA is a national organization geared to help students in career and technical education excel as leaders in their industry. The SkillsUSA experiences help members build confidence, leadership skills, and provide a platform for student success through regional and national competitions.
Sierra Hart-Fabbri (Digital Communications), Autumn Tatsch (Masonry), Russell St. Clair (Machining Technology), Rylie Miller (Graphics and Electronic Media) Garett Griffith (Machining Technology), Michael Bailey (Graphics and Electronic Media), Colin James (Digital Communications), Brooke Johnson, (Health Occupations), Dylan Shaffer (HVAC), Autumn Boldin (Cosmetology), Thomas Kelly (Information Technology Services), Shae DeHaven (Carpentry), and Savannah Clark (Health Occupations) all had the opportunity to attend the conference along with the ICTC SkillsUSA advisers Sandy Zulick and Cathy Jones.
During the conference, SkillsUSA members attend workshops to prepare them for success in the real world. The workshops provide information about college, soft skills, professional development, etiquette in the workplace, problem-solving and goal-setting. Some workshops even have games where members will participate to show team-building activities.
The conference also holds contests for members to showcase their talents. The contests are focused on certain skills that students learn from their tech classes including pin design, photography, collage, banner design, door hangers and many more. This year ICTC brought home first place in pin design and photography. They also got second place in a game and door hangers design. A special congratulations to DeHaven on being awarded the Gerald Tylka Scholarship Award during the SkillsUSA Leadership Conference.
It was an honor for Indiana County Technology Center to send these 13 students who represented ICTC and their tech programs at such a large conference.