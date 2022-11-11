ICTC SkillsUSA conference

Pictured in the front row, from left, are Mckenna McCausland, Shelby Murphy, Victoria McCully, Olivia Cramer and Alexis Bias. In the back, from left, are Ethan Wells, Joseph Pumbford, Jeremiah Dilts, Sierra Hart-Fabbri, Audrey Farmery and Rylie Miller.

 

Indiana County Technology Center sent 11 students and two advisers of the ICTC SkillsUSA chapter to the 50th annual Western PA Leadership Conference at Seven Springs Resort from Oct 26-28.

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit national education association that partners with students, teachers and industry to ensure that America has a skilled workforce.

