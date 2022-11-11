Indiana County Technology Center sent 11 students and two advisers of the ICTC SkillsUSA chapter to the 50th annual Western PA Leadership Conference at Seven Springs Resort from Oct 26-28.
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit national education association that partners with students, teachers and industry to ensure that America has a skilled workforce.
In addition to the leadership conferences, members also have the opportunity to compete at district, state and even national levels.
Sierra Hart-Fabbri and Shelby Murphy (Digital Communications), Rylie Miller, Alexis Bias and Audrey Farmery (Graphics and Electronic Media), Olivia Cramer and Victoria McCully (Cosmetology), Mckenna McCausland and Jeremiah Dilts (Health Occupations), Ethan Wells (Machining Technology) and Joseph Pumford (Carpentry) all took part in several workshops and competed in program-related contests that will hone their leadership skills.
Indiana County Technology Center brought home first place in Photography (Shelby Murphy) and Photography Collage (Sierra Hart-Fabbri), second place in Banner Design (Michael Bailey and Mariah Koches), and third place in Pin Design (Alexis Bias and Audrey Farmery), and Team Spirit.