Indiana County Technology Center had two students recently capture top honors during the Pennsylvania SkillsUSA State Championships. Marlee Abrams and Haley Clark advanced straight to the state-level competition after placing first in districts in 2020.
Abrams is a senior from Penns Manor and is enrolled in the Health Occupations program. She competed in the 2020 PA SkillsUSA District 8 Medical Terminology contest and took first place. Since the 2020 state competition was canceled due to the coronavirus, she was given a bye in the 2021 district competition. Abrams competed virtually in the 2021 PA SkillsUSA State Medical Terminology contest where she took first place. Abrams will be competing virtually at the 2021 SkillsUSA National Medical Terminology contest in Mid-June.
Clark is a senior from Homer-Center and is enrolled in the Culinary Arts program. She competed in the 2020 PA SkillsUSA District 8 Restaurant Service contest and took first place. Like Abrams, Clark was given a bye due to the cancellation of the 2020 competition. She also competed virtually in the 2021 PA SkillsUSA State Restaurant Service contest where she took third place.
SkillsUSA is a national organization geared to help students in career and technical education excel as leaders in their industry. Our students competed with the the best students from around the state. Despite the difficulties and challenges presented, they rose to the occasion and represented our region with professionalism and pride.