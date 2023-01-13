ICTC SkillsUSA

Pictured, from left, are five of the 28 ICTC student competitors: Rylie Miller, Arden Mack, Jeremiah Dilts, Catherine Akers and Marquita Dixon.

 Indiana County Technology Center

Twenty-eight students from the 13 program areas at Indiana County Technology Center will be competing today and Monday at Pittsburgh Technical College, Parkway CTC, Rosedale Technical College and Carpenter’s Training Center during the SkillsUSA District Competition.

Students will compete in 23 different competitions related to the service, skilled trades, automotive, information technology and visual communication industries.

