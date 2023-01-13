Twenty-eight students from the 13 program areas at Indiana County Technology Center will be competing today and Monday at Pittsburgh Technical College, Parkway CTC, Rosedale Technical College and Carpenter’s Training Center during the SkillsUSA District Competition.
Students will compete in 23 different competitions related to the service, skilled trades, automotive, information technology and visual communication industries.
ICTC SkillsUSA students will compete against students from 10 career and technology centers in the District 8 region. This is an opportunity for students to showcase their skills and knowledge while networking with peers and industry professionals.
The winners of the district-level competition will advance to state competitions, which are hosted in Hershey in April. The winners of the state competition will then advance to nationals held in Louisville, Ky., in June.
SkillsUSA is a national organization geared to help students in career and technical education excel as leaders in their industry. The SkillsUSA experiences help members build confidence, leadership skills and provide a platform for student success through regional and national competitions.
We are proud of our students’ accomplishments and wish them luck in their upcoming competitions!