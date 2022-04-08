As the school year winds down, the Indiana County Technology Center is proud to recognize and celebrate several student achievements. From certification attainment to individual student achievements, the 2021-22 school year has been a great success.
One of the most notable achievements students at ICTC can earn are industry certifications. Certifications are state-approved and are industry-recognized credentials that add to the marketability of our students. Currently, approximately 492 students at all levels have earned an industry credential this year alone. Students will continue throughout the remainder of this year to earn additional credentials. In addition to industry certifications, students completing their studies at the ICTC are required to complete an end of program assessment called the NOCTI test.
The NOCTI measures both theory fundamentals and hands-on performance skills. While we still await results for all students, we are celebrating with our students who have achieved their goals. Other notable recognition includes the services our programs offer to our community. Our carpentry students have been diligently using their skills to provide services for Habitat for Humanity’s “A Home for a Cause,” the Indiana Conservation District and Calvary Presbyterian Church.
The ICTC Machining Technology program recently hosted students from the Indiana Junior High School Combat Robotics Program as they designed parts for their Combat Bots with the help of our students. Finally, we are honored to recognize Machining Technology student Garrett Griffith from Marion Center for being selected to provide The Washington Post with a first-hand interview regarding his experiences in career and technical education and his plans going forward.
We are incredibly proud of our students and encourage our seniors to take advantage of the many scholarships available to them at ICTC. One such award, the ICTC Heidi Allison Character Award, is available to all seniors. It is a $10,000 monetary award based upon traits of character and integrity.
The fourth annual Heidi Allison Memorial Golf outing will take place on May 16 and is the primary source of fundraising for this award. Additional information about this award, as well as opportunities for donating and registration forms, is located online at www.ictcheidiallison.weeb ly.com.