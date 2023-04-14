ICTC building
Submitted photo

As the school year winds down, Indiana County Technology Center is proud to recognize and celebrate several student achievements. From certification earnings to individual student achievements, the 2022-23 school year has been a great success.

One of the most outstanding achievements students at the ICTC can earn is industry certification. Certifications are state-approved and are industry-recognized credentials that add to the marketability of our students. In addition to industry certifications, students completing their studies at the ICTC are required to complete an end-of-program assessment called the NOCTI test. The NOCTI measures both theory essentials and hands-on performance skills.