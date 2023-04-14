As the school year winds down, Indiana County Technology Center is proud to recognize and celebrate several student achievements. From certification earnings to individual student achievements, the 2022-23 school year has been a great success.
One of the most outstanding achievements students at the ICTC can earn is industry certification. Certifications are state-approved and are industry-recognized credentials that add to the marketability of our students. In addition to industry certifications, students completing their studies at the ICTC are required to complete an end-of-program assessment called the NOCTI test. The NOCTI measures both theory essentials and hands-on performance skills.
Hands-on testing will occur on Friday, April 21, at the ICTC. While we still await results for all students, we are celebrating with our students who have achieved their goals.
We are incredibly proud of our students and encourage our seniors to take advantage of the many scholarships available to them at ICTC. One such award, the ICTC Heidi Allison Character Award, is available to all seniors. It is a $10,000 financial award based on character and integrity. The fifth annual Heidi Allison Memorial Golf outing will take place on May 13, and is the primary source of fundraising for this award. Additional information about this award, as well as opportunities for donating and registration forms is located online at www.ictcheidiallison.weebly.com.