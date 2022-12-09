Indiana County Technology Center held its annual National Technical Honors Society inductee ceremony Nov. 30. Inductees are selected by their academic excellence both at ICTC and their sending schools. Students that are chosen must have maintained a combined 94 percent average for the previous school year.
The 2022-23 new inductees include the following students: Catherine Akers (Graphics & Electronic Media), Alexis Bias (Graphics & Electronic Media), Daniel Boring III (Masonry), Easton Cook (Digital Communications), Olivia Cramer (Cosmetology), Audrey Farmery (Graphics & Electronic Media), Brianna Harris (Graphics & Electronic Media), Kayla Hill (Health Occupations), Landon Hill (HVAC), John Hughes (HVAC), Mason McCabe (Digital Communications), Braden Neal (Machining), Joseph Pumford (Carpentry), Ronny Ray (Automotive Technology), Dakota Robinson (Digital Communications), Anna Shyrock (Information Technology Services), Kyleighia Spade (Health Occupations), Alivia Stambolia (Health Occupations), Wyatt Sturgeon (HVAC), Zachary Travis (Welding), Nathan Vanleer (HVAC), Johanna Welch (Digital Communications), Marquita Dixon (Health Occupations), Rachel Fox (Welding), Daniel Gornick (Machining), Emily Kendra (Health Occupations), Emma Laverick (Health Occupations), Domingo Benavidez (ITS), Gracy Risinger (Health Occupations) and Alyssa Myers (Health Occupations).