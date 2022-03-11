SkillsUSA is a nonprofit national education association that partners with students, teachers and industry to ensure America has a skilled workforce.
In addition to leadership conferences and workshops, SkillsUSA supports a scaffold of district, state and national technical skill competitions.
On Feb. 21, the District 8 competition was held.
Indiana County Technology Center would like to congratulate the following students. Aidan Druschel, of Marion Center, placed first in Advertising and Design; Sean Furman, of Purchase Line, placed first in Automotive Refinishing; Joseph Johnson, of Purchase Line, placed first in Internetworking; Savannah Clark, of Indiana, placed first in Medical Terminology; and Amanda Skursky, of Indiana, along with Olivia Cramer of Penns Manor, placed first in Nail Care.
All of these students will continue on to the state competition in Hershey from April 6-8.
Colin Knickle (Digital Cinema Production), of Indiana; Luke Sell (Digital Cinema Production), of Indiana; Sierra Hart-Fabbri (Photography), of Marion Center; Daniel Neil (Sheet Metal), of Marion Center; and Dylan Shaffer (Sheet Metal), of Indiana, also will be competing at the state competition due to a bye in their competition at the district level.
Indiana County Technology Center is proud of our students and wishes them luck at the state competition.
First-place winners at the state competition will advance to the national competition in Atlanta this summer.