Indiana County Technology Center is preparing to host area ninth-grade students during the annual shadow event on Wednesday.
The event will welcome area ninth-graders from Marion Center, Penns Manor, Homer-Center, Purchase Line, River Valley, United and Indiana with a detailed hands-on experience within their chosen programs.
Students were introduced to ICTC through a video produced by the Digital Communications students during the month of January. The video highlights each of ICTC’s 13 program areas, student testimonials and teacher introductions. The video can be viewed on the ICTC YouTube page at https://youtu.be/gP661hWLvw0.
Each shadow student will experience a personal tour through their two selected ICTC program areas and participate in interactive one-on-one activities with current ICTC students. Most importantly, the students will be introduced to the amazing benefits a career and technical education can provide. They will see how career and technical education can prepare them to become college and career ready with hands-on technical training from experienced instructors, industry certifications and opportunities to earn college credits. This shadow event will provide ninth-graders with a unique glimpse into the reality and incredible potential of career education.
Students interested in enrolling at ICTC must participate in a shadow experience to ensure a positive placement. Parents are urged to discuss with their child the opportunities available at ICTC. For more information, or to schedule your personal tour, call (724) 349-6700.