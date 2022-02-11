Indiana County Technology Center is preparing to host ninth-grade students during a shadowing day on Feb. 16. The event will welcome freshmen from local schools such as Marion Center, Indiana, Homer-Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, River Valley and United.
Each ninth-grader will experience a personal tour through two selected ICTC program areas of their choice and participate in interactive activities. Students were introduced to the programs at ICTC through a video tour and interested students were invited to participate in the shadowing event.
ICTC offers 13 program areas for secondary students to choose from including concentrations in the service, information technology, automotive, manufacturing and skilled trades industries. The shadowing activity provides potential students with a better understanding of what each program entails and gives them the opportunity to speak directly with current students and instructors.
Parents are urged to discuss with their child the opportunities available at ICTC. For more information, or to schedule your own personal tour, contact ICTC today at (724) 349-6700. We look forward to adding to the ICTC family next school year!