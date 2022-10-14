Indiana County Technology Center started its 2022-23 school year on Aug. 24, and with that, we saw some new faces in the building.
ICTC is happy to introduce new staff members to its family including Automotive Technology instructor Mr. Rex Olp, Collision Repair instructor Ms. Pamela Kerr and Digital Communications and Graphics and Electronic Media instructional assistant Ms. Kylie Lingenfelter.
Olp has worked in the automotive field for many years and has had many jobs, from service centers to more complex diagnostics and manufacturer specific training from Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler and Subaru. Most recently, Olp has spent more than 14 years as an automotive instructor at WyoTech.
Reflecting upon his new position, he said, “I am looking forward to helping produce many more industry leaders with ICTC.”
ICTC also welcomes Kerr, who has worked for more than 20 years in the automotive and collision industry. Prior to her position at ICTC, she held the position as collision repair instructor for eight years at Jeff Tech, and also taught the Pennsylvania State Inspection evening course.
Ms. Kylie Lingenfelter, a former Graphics & Electronic Media student, has accepted the role as Digital Communications and GEM instructional assistant. Lingenfelter’s previous work experience in the graphics industry, coupled with her desire to impact the student body, makes her a perfect member of the ICTC family.
In her spare time, Lingenfelter runs her own business and enjoys spending time with family.
“I have such a passion for my field and would love to see that same light flicker on inside of all of my students, she said.”
We are very excited to have them all here, and would like to thank them for coming here to help all of us this school year. Let’s make this a great school year for the new staff!