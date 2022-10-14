ICTC new staff

ICTC welcomes new staff members, from left, Ms. Pamela Kerr, Collision Repair instructor; Ms. Kylie Lingenfelter, Digital Communications instructional assistant; and Mr. Rex Olp, Automotive Technology instructor.

 Indiana County Technology Center

Indiana County Technology Center started its 2022-23 school year on Aug. 24, and with that, we saw some new faces in the building.

ICTC is happy to introduce new staff members to its family including Automotive Technology instructor Mr. Rex Olp, Collision Repair instructor Ms. Pamela Kerr and Digital Communications and Graphics and Electronic Media instructional assistant Ms. Kylie Lingenfelter.

