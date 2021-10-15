Indiana County Technology Center hosted Indiana County Commissioners Robin Gorman, Michael Keith and Sherene Hess on Oct. 7. During their visit, the commissioners toured the evolving campus.
The commissioners met with Mr. Michael McDermott, ICTC administrative director, who updated them on recent developments within the school and on campus. Two ICTC students had the opportunity to sit down and interview each commissioner. They asked Gorman what she thought of ICTC.
“It is amazing to see all the great work that is happening here. There is a positive synergy about it,” she said.
Keith was asked how ICTC helps the communities around it. His response verified the need for career and technical education in our community and beyond, saying, “the more we get away from that type of education, the more we’re going to have to rely on other countries to produce those products.”
The general question of what programs should be included in ICTC was open to all commissioners.
Hess was the first to contribute: “I think something related to agriculture and technology because agriculture is becoming more technical. Food systems, all of that is definitely technology related, robotics.”
Keith continued with what Hess said, “To extend onto that, agriculture is Pennsylvania’s number one industry. I understand that there are programs such as 4-H and FFA, but again, you’re limited to what you can actually participate in hands-on experiences.”
Gorman also extended the idea of an agricultural program, but added, “I would like to put another program on the table and that is aviation.” Gorman offered assistance in making the connection with the Jimmy Stewart Airport to begin discussions.
The ICTC students also brought to the discussion what the commissioners thought about the campus development. The commissioners expressed excitement and enthusiasm with the progressive changes reflected on campus — including new construction of the Westmoreland County Community College building and the Indiana Conservation District.
“Opportunities are really expanding; we’re having trouble keeping up with the demands so to speak. It’s exciting to be in that kind of position,” Hess said.
The students and staff at ICTC appreciate the time Gorman, Keith and Hess took out of their day to visit and tour the facility.