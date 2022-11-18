America and the World III classes visit Washington D.C.
Students in the America and the World III classes took a field trip Oct. 31 to the Holocaust Museum and the Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
America and the World III classes visit Washington D.C.
Students in the America and the World III classes took a field trip Oct. 31 to the Holocaust Museum and the Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.
Students in these classes are learning about World War II and the effects of the Holocaust as part of a unit on conflicts of the 20th century.
“The visit to Washington, D.C., allows them to enhance their learning by viewing the exhibits and artifacts at the Holocaust Museum and the Smithsonian Museum of American History,” said social studies teacher Mr. William Doody.
Students were divided into small groups, which were assigned chaperones. Half of the groups went to the Holocaust Museum, while the others visited the Smithsonian. They spent about seven hours in D.C. visiting the museums. Students were also given a pamphlet to help them navigate the exhibits at the museums.
Sophomore Cheyenne Rayba described the reasons she was interested in going on the trip.
“I am genuinely interested in learning about the Holocaust; it’s a once in a lifetime chance to go with my class to the museums.”
The trip was for sophomores in the America and the World classes and was free of cost to the students.
“This field trip is being funded by a generous grant arranged through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies,” Doody said. “The only cost to students was for souvenirs and any meals or snacks. Because the trip is funded through the grant, students will be completing a reflection project following the trip. Those projects will be submitted to the foundation.”
During the trip, two Holocaust survivors were visiting the museum for the first time in three years. Some students got the chance to sit with them and hear their stories and ask questions.
“The social studies department hopes that the students who participated were inspired by the visit and that their interest in history will be strengthened,” Doody said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.