As the Indiana High School fall sports continue in their seasons, many of the teams are looking to head toward the bigger competitions, this including WPIALs. For the IHS boys’ golf team this is a very exciting year since they hosted WPIALs on their home course.
The team hosted WPIALs this year, which is very exciting for them. The fall sports seasons have been going by super quickly; they are already, sadly, almost over. Unfortunately, the boys did not have the season the were hoping for.
“We aren’t the best this year; the season has been fun, but we have lost a good amount of matches by one or two strokes,” said junior Callan Romance.
The boys’ golf team has worked hard this season. Even though there had been an abundance of losses, the boys still enjoyed their season and continued to work harder for the following matches. One of the biggest highlights of the season was hosting the WPIALs on their home course.
Alongside the enthusiasm to host WPIALs, the team was also eager to hear that two of their sophomore members, Harrison Martineau and Trevor Todd were planning to try and go to states this year. They had been working hard during practices to hopefully end up making it to states.
“A highlight of this season is hosting WPIALs, and another exciting thing is trying to go to states with Trevor,” Martineau said at the time.
Todd and Martineau made it to the WPIAL championships Oct. 5 but did not advance to the state tournament.
Those graduating are looking forward to their future, but they will definitely miss the team.
“I am super excited for my senior season this year; we haven’t had the best year but I enjoy spending time with the guys on the team,” said senior Owen Lawson.
The team has had a fun season. Although it is over, they anticipate future seasons to go well in their favor and be as enjoyable as this one.