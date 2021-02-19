All aboard! It’s time to get your tickets to see the IHS winter play. Indiana Senior High will be streaming its winter play, “Emotional Baggage” at 7 p.m. March 5 and 6.
Tickets are $7.50 for a single virtual pass. Each pass works on one device only.
“If you want to watch a show that’ll make you think, then this is it. Everyone should come to see it just based on how interesting it is,” said senior cast member Bastian Webber. “It’s definitely been a unique experience for the cast, and I’m sure the viewers will feel the same.”
The play is set in a decrepit train station where eight strangers meet. Instead of carrying normal luggage, each character has “Emotional Baggage.” Each passenger struggles from a unique and troubled past.
The endearing travelers and ensemble cast include students of all grade levels. The show features seniors Justin Reese and Webber; juniors Adeline Loyal, Carson Midkiff, Avery Olenchick, Autumn Smith and Caitlin Wilson; sophomore Sophie Runge; and freshman Alex Price.
“This show is so special because there are no lines and no dialogue, only actions and music. Characters and body language are so much more important than in other shows, which also makes it more special,” Runge said.
That’s right, “Emotional Baggage” has no character dialogue, and the story is told only through body language and actions.
The entire IHS orchestra will serve as the pit orchestra for the production. Dr. Julianne Laird will be directing the orchestra and will accompany the play with “The Four Seasons” by Antonio Vivaldi. The orchestra will feature senior violinist Clayton Weaver, junior violin soloists Carly Wang and Victor Wu and junior cellist Maddie Faulkner.
The showtime is around 40 minutes. Tickets will be sold at www.ihs.booktix.com.
Make sure to follow the IHS Drama Department on social media @indianash drama for show details and updates.