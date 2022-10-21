Indiana Fulbright teachers

This year’s Fulbright teachers are excited to be visiting schools in America this fall.

 Photo courtesy of Mike Rieg

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program for International Teachers is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and administered by the International Research and Exchanges Board.

Once again, Fulbright teachers from all around the world are visiting IHS to sit in on classes each Wednesday to observe, learn and interact with the students and staff. Not only do these teachers get to see how things are done here, but they also get to tell us a little bit about what it’s like in their home countries.