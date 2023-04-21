Indiana Mini-THON

The Mini-THON reveal is always an anticipated event.

 Liam McFarlane/Indiana High School

Indiana Senior High School kicked off the 15th successful year of Mini-THON. The event took place March 23, hosted by IHS Leadership Club.

What made this year’s Mini-THON special, however, is that the attendance record was broken, with more than 330 people who signed up. The overall amount raised from the event was $46,536.25.

