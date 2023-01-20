Every morning at Indiana Area High School, the daily announcements are presented to students, faculty, staff and administrators through a short daily video called the IHS Webcast.
Typically, the information provided in the webcast is the recent news regarding sports, organizations and upcoming events such as Spirit Week and other seasonal activities. Students are chosen to participate as on-air talent as well as technical crew and directors and as, a result, the webcast is almost entirely student-run and in many ways is a collaborative effort by many at IHS.
This year, despite being involved in so many classes and extracurriculars here at IHS, seniors Alyssa Carloni and Cadence Ullman serve as directors for IHS Webcast by working and communicating with IHS Digital Media and Productions teacher and coordinator Mr. Erik Puskar. Carloni and Ullman independently and reliably collaborate with each other to handle the responsibilities of scheduling and staffing the webcast, reporting to the IHS Webcast studio and running the various equipment needed for capturing the webcasts.
After the students involved in each webcast have successfully captured video files utilizing professional-grade video cameras, video switcher and audio board, Puskar then handles the necessary post-production in order to “digitally splice” captured video together, create and add infographics to accompany the content presented within each announcement, add commercials created by various IHS student organizations, and edit and render a final video file that can be delivered electronically to each homeroom teacher as well as all IHS students and staff for any given morning of school.
Not only is the webcast a way to include students in school communication, but it is also a way to present the announcements in a visual content-enhanced format rather than traditional PA system announcements.
“I love that it’s a way for anybody, from any grade, to feel included in school activities,” Ullman said. Her favorite part about filming the webcast is getting the opportunity to meet new people around the school.
“I got involved in the IHS Webcast last year when I was a student in Digital Media II,” Carloni said. “I started watching the students filming the webcast last year and thought it was interesting and fun, so I decided that I wanted to help out with it this year and asked Mr. Puskar if I could learn how to do it.”
When not directing, Carloni also controls or assists student technical crew members with the video switcher and the teleprompter along with occasionally controlling the audio board for proper sound levels and quality of the clip-on microphones worn by on-air talent.
Although each IHS Webcast is limited to a time length of no more than four minutes in order to fit within the time slot provided during homeroom procedures before the start of first period, it soon becomes obvious that the webcasts require a lot of effort and preparation by many individual.
Carloni described the process: “The first thing we have to do to get the webcast ready is find on-air talent throughout the school. Many students really want to do it, so it is not hard. Then once the students take their seats behind the news desk, we have to make sure their microphones and cameras are all set. Also, we have to make sure the teleprompter script is pulled up for the right date being captured. After that, we test the audio and explain to the on-air talent the procedure and flow of capturing the webcast. Then we start capturing each webcast as a multi-person collaborative effort and once we are done, Mr. Puskar does the editing at school and sends it out so everyone can watch it during homeroom the next morning.”
Being a daily occurrence at IHS, the IHS Morning Webcast is in many ways one of the school’s most timely sources of schoolwide news regarding events and happenings. As a result, it is a winning opportunity for all since the students involved in each webcast have an enjoyable yet educational experience while all IHS students and staff benefit from the information provided by these webcasts.
“The main goal of the webcast is to start everyone’s morning with important news from the school, and in a fun way,” Ullman said.
The IHS Webcast is highly appreciated by both the students and staff at IHS.
“I think the webcast is cool because it’s mostly run by students,” said freshman Elizabeth Major.