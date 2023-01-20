Indiana webcast

Freshmen Austin Schawl and Dom Lonetti anchor one of the IATV morning webcasts.

 Erik Puskar/Indiana High School

Every morning at Indiana Area High School, the daily announcements are presented to students, faculty, staff and administrators through a short daily video called the IHS Webcast.

Typically, the information provided in the webcast is the recent news regarding sports, organizations and upcoming events such as Spirit Week and other seasonal activities. Students are chosen to participate as on-air talent as well as technical crew and directors and as, a result, the webcast is almost entirely student-run and in many ways is a collaborative effort by many at IHS.