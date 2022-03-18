On Sunday, Feb. 27, the IHS Science Club students were provided with their scores from the previous day’s competition, PJAS, at Slippery Rock University. Upon the arrival of their scores, came excited students, many of which move onto states in May.
The IHS Science Club, run by science teachers Mrs. Emily Hixson, Mrs. Jamie Edmonds and Mr. Michael Lehman, and math/stats teacher Dr. Scott Layden, attended the PJAS regional science competition at Slippery Rock University. This competition is the first of many throughout the remainder of the school year.
“I enjoy discussing the various student projects and working together to help students find solutions to the myriad of problems that crop up in the process,” Hixson said. “It always amazes me how my colleagues can come up with ingenious ways for students to explore their research with the resources we have, all while trying to guide students to come up with solutions on their own.”
At this competition, Science Club students within the same region also arrived at Slippery Rock to compete. Each student’s project is grouped into a scientific category, such as biology, engineering, botany, etc. These students are then assigned rooms based on these categories, meaning all the students from each category would be grouped together and present in front of one another as well as judges who were also present. Each category has a corresponding rubric along which the students are graded; this means there are multiple first, second and third places throughout each category.
All of the students worked very hard in the months prior to formulate their projects and presentations. Their preparations include everything from testing and taking data to interviewing students and putting together statistics. Throughout the day, students got to hear others’ presentations, present their own work, explore some areas of Slippery Rock University, have downtime to discuss and work off some nerves and, of course, take the yearly photo at the rock.
“My project was about how magnets affect how charged particles move, and I prepared by practicing my presentation what I was supposed to in front of other classes, as well as outside of school, including on the way to PJAS,” explained senior Andrew Kuzneski on how he best prepared for the competition.
Although there was only a day between the presentations and the release of scores, students were eagerly waiting to find out if they had moved onto states in the coming months. A special congratulations to all of the club members and their continued hard work as well as to those who received special awards and those moving onto states: seniors Jenna Conrad, Kuzneski, Trista Newman and Carly Wang; juniors Kiley Branan, Emma Grim, Gabe Kenning, Olivia Krimin, Sophie Runge and Julia Runge; sophomore Isabella Yuha; and freshmen Vania Ali, Hannah Cowburn, Gavin Dunmyer and Lillian Stevens.
Those who received special awards were Julia Runge and Stevens, Directors Awards; Julia Runge, Perfect Score; Conrad, Best in Botany Category Award; and Kuzneski, Best in Physics Category Award.
The entire science club will attend a separate competition, PRSEF, on March 23, where they will be able to meet other students and explore their projects but also meet representatives from colleges in the area and explore the Carnegie Science Center. PJAS states will be held later in May. The club allows the students many opportunities to explore the world of STEM and careers within it.
“There is nothing like getting a group of bright young minds together to talk about what they are passionate about. The energy and enthusiasm is infectious,” Hixson said. “After attending these events I know that there is great hope for the future of humanity. Also the food; Penn State Creamery ice cream is something I look forward to every May! Science Club is open to everyone who is interested in pursuing their own research idea. If this sounds interesting to you be sure to join us next fall during club sign-ups!”
A final congratulations and recognition of all their hard work awarded to the students of the IHS Science Club who competed and presented projects at PJAS and will again at PRSEF.