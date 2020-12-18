Officers for the Science Club were elected at the beginning of the school year and include senior Amna Kasi (president); juniors Abby Killam (vice president), Yahya Farag (treasurer), Athena Yang (head PR), Jenna Conrad (assistant PR); Melanie Navaratna (forms officer); and senior Caleigh Cessna (attendance officer).
Working alongside the treasurer is a lending library committee consisting of Luca Cosentino, Andrew Kuzneski, Trista Newman, Victor Wu and Shagufta Haque.
Despite the uncertainties related to maintaining school club rosters in the current hybrid model, the Science Club has added a handful of new members.
“The number of members in our club is increasing every year, and I think that while this brings challenges — integrating and planning for more new members into the club every year — I think this is a welcomed challenge as it shows that our school and students as a whole are increasingly interested in science,” said junior Wu.
Through the virtual meetings being held almost every week, the club advisers — science teachers Emily Hixson, Jamie Edmonds and Michael Lehman — are working hard to maintain a sense of normalcy for the club.
“I think everyone is doing amazingly. Even though we’re in the middle of a pandemic, as a club, I know everyone is doing the best they can and I am proud of them for trying,” Kasi said.
Members are trying to stay motivated to tackle whatever challenges this year throws at them.
“Stay on time for dates, but also remember that Science Club isn’t just for winning competitions, but also for exploring college and employment possibilities, earning scholarships, and exploring STEM subjects and activities,” Farag advised.
The club is planning on participating in both the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (regional competition) and the Pittsburgh Regional Science and Engineering Fair (poster presentation), both of which will be held online this year.
Science Club students and advisers, as well as other clubs, can only hope to do their level-best and make great things happen through their efforts and dedication.