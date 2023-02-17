Indiana Souper Bowl fundraiser

Indiana High School Souper Bowl organizers junior Hannah Horvath, art teacher Mrs. Beth Porter, senior Elianna Wadding, art teacher Dr. Jennifer Rinkevich and senior Rayne Butler displayed some of the ceramic bowls made by students.

 Will Berzonsky/Indiana High School

Students at IHS involved in Visual Arts and Pottery recently made ceramic bowls and hosted a “Souper Bowl” event at the senior high to benefit the Indiana County Community Action Program and the Empty Bowls fundraiser, the proceeds of which go to the Indiana County Food Bank.

After students created their bowls, the staff at IHS had the opportunity to donate any amount of their choice for any of the bowls made. They then chose from a selection of soups donated by staff members, as well as breads and desserts donated by French IV and V students. When they were done, they got to keep the bowl. Leftover bowls from this event will be donated to the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on March 1 at the Eagles on Philadelphia Street.

Tags