Students at IHS involved in Visual Arts and Pottery recently made ceramic bowls and hosted a “Souper Bowl” event at the senior high to benefit the Indiana County Community Action Program and the Empty Bowls fundraiser, the proceeds of which go to the Indiana County Food Bank.
After students created their bowls, the staff at IHS had the opportunity to donate any amount of their choice for any of the bowls made. They then chose from a selection of soups donated by staff members, as well as breads and desserts donated by French IV and V students. When they were done, they got to keep the bowl. Leftover bowls from this event will be donated to the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on March 1 at the Eagles on Philadelphia Street.
“Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement by artists and craftspeople in cities and towns around the world to help raise money for food-related charities to care for and feed the hungry in their communities,” said art teacher and event organizer Mrs. Beth Porter.
Part of the proceeds from this event will benefit the ICCAP. Porter said that “ICCAP is an organized private, nonprofit corporation that has been fighting the war on poverty for over 56 years.”
This event has not occurred for the past two years due to COVID restrictions, but this year it’s back and better than ever. Students worked very hard to create their bowls. Senior Mia Shaffer, who is a pottery, 2D and 3D art student, said, “I was working on my bowls for about two weeks and I made three bowls to be donated to the fundraiser. My favorite one is a cream color with different colored pink squares on the outside.”
The best part about this fundraiser is that the students’ creative process is unlimited, with Porter encouraging them to get as creative as possible.
Advanced 2D and 3D, as well as second-year pottery student and senior Katie Kovalchick thinks the IHS Souper Bowl is a great idea.
“Teachers can buy and eat soup out of the bowls during the week leading up to the actual Super Bowl,” Kovalchick said. “We started this process pretty early, probably in October/November, to try to get as many done as we could. I’ve personally made around six to eight bowls, but in total we have around 60 to 80.”
This being Shaffer’s first year participating, she said, “Creating these bowls as quickly as I did was very challenging; however, I am extremely proud of what I was able to accomplish within that time span.”
“Overall,” Kovalchick said, “I think this is a very cool and beneficial event that hopefully does a lot of good for our community. It also showcases the great artwork our portfolio and art students are able to make. This is a huge fundraiser for our club and all of the bowls and soups that are not sold are donated to those in need.”