Indiana Area Senior High School is putting on its annual musical this weekend, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through Saturday.
The production is one of IHS’s most extravagant. From outlandish costuming to wild set design to participants ranging from committed thespians to elementary school helpers, it’s bound to be a success.
Show times this weekend are 7 p.m. today and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, 8$ for students and seniors and $12 for VIP tickets, all of which can be purchased at https://ihs.booktix.com.
This year’s musical features a choir of fourth- and fifth-graders — an amazing opportunity to show the next generation what theater is all about.
“We will have students experiencing their very last high school show, and elementary students that are experiencing their first show,” said Indiana drama teacher and the show’s director, Leah Lyons.
“The fact that they will get to have that moment together is very special.”
She’s right; not many young students will get this opportunity. It must be a bittersweet sight to see the old generation and the new generation standing side-by-side on the stage.
“We have a scene where a really tall person is getting pushed around by all the little kids,” said junior Sean Kelly, who plays Joseph.
“It’s a lot of fun to work with them.”
The production is an intense one to put on; as Lyons said, “There’s not enough of (her) to go around.”
Of course, she does have as much help as can be given. During our interview, students wandered in and out of her classroom, eagerly awaiting directions as to what to help with.
Unfortunately, not everything can be taken care of in one 40-minute period. However, it’s beautiful to see an atmosphere so welcoming and communal, where students are eager to work with each other to help their hard work pay off.
“We have a catwalk for this show, which is going to be fun because I’ve never really been able to interact with the audience on that level before,” Kelly said.
Seeing how many new things the drama department is willing to try — from including fourth-graders to having a catwalk — is all the more proof of Ms. Lyons’ attention to detail and eagerness to elevate the production.
The show is sure to be extravagant, engaging and extremely unique. Anyone who attends is in for two flamboyant hours of fun.