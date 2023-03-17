IHS musical

The cast of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is ready to hit the stage this weekend.

 Leah Lyons/Indiana High School

Indiana Area Senior High School is putting on its annual musical this weekend, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through Saturday.

The production is one of IHS’s most extravagant. From outlandish costuming to wild set design to participants ranging from committed thespians to elementary school helpers, it’s bound to be a success.

Tags