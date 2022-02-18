As we come down to the final days of the quarter, students work hard so that they don’t end up in a situation where they have to repeat a grade.
Hard to believe it has been nearly two years since COVID-19 greatly impacted schools in March of 2020 and with it the main focus had shifted to making sure that students are still learning during a pandemic. As schools settle into a new normal, students need to be reminded that grades are important.
With so much uncertainty and change in their lives, many students at IHS often aren’t aware of what is required of them to determine whether they pass or fail.
“I am aware of the pass-fail procedure for a year course, but not a semester course,” said senior Audrey Josephson.
In order to fail a semester course, students must fail two quarters. Students must have at least a 1.0 in the class to pass.
“I think that these are reasonable expectations for students,” Josephson added.
In order to fail a yearlong course, students must fail three or more quarters, and the final exam. They also could fail the third and fourth marking period or the fourth marking period and the final. Teachers believe that this rule is fair due to the fact that in the past, students have “mentally checked out” after the first semester. These rules are in place to help encourage and motivate students to work hard as the year progresses.
Seniors may have forgotten this information due to the circumstances they have been under for the past two years since the start of the pandemic. As a result, the school has been making great efforts to inform the freshman students before it is too late. One such freshman student is Hagen Jones, who felt he knew more about this information.
“Yes, I am aware of all the requirements. Teachers and helpers have all told us about them,” Jones said. “I believe if every student puts their mind to it, they are all good expectations and very achievable. I think some might be on the ropes, but overall all are positive in my opinion. My hardest class is biology, but it is also a class for sophomores, so that might be why. It is still fun though.”
If Jones is any indicator of his first-year classmates, it appears that freshman students seem to have the correct attitude toward the system in place.
The one year that often counts the most as a student is senior year because there are more expectations placed upon students in order to graduate. One such task for seniors is completion of a graduation project, one that many students forget.
“Senior year is a stressful time and when reading over the guidelines for pass/fail, I realized that some of the graduation guidelines are completely different then I thought they would be,” said senior Blake Hodak.
Hodak may not be alone in that this is often a usual discussion among seniors, but again, it is possibly due to how the shift of focus changed for the students during COVID-19 and as a result some expectations were simply forgotten.
As we start a new calendar year followed by the start of the final semester of this school year, students at IHS have been working really hard to meet their academic and other obligations as students. In doing so, everyone from students, to faculty, to staff hope this effort continues as we march on toward June so that students don’t find themselves in a failing situation at the end of the school year.