Indiana TBFD

SGA members Kole Hodak, Caroline Albert and Kyla Weaver, along with SGA adviser Mr. Michael Bertig, worked the cotton candy machine to raise funds for the Teddy Bear Fund Drive.

 Larry Nath/Indiana High School

Many of Indiana High School’s clubs and associations are once again raising money for the annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive. The Teddy Bear Fund Drive is a tradition in Indiana that benefits pediatric care units in the area. Organizations and businesses all across the county raise money to donate to the cause.

One of the main contributors to the Teddy Bear Fund Drive at IHS is the Student Government Association. SGA does many things to help raise money throughout the holiday season. The day before the holiday break, they have a variety of activities that support this cause. The morning starts with a student and teacher variety show, and the afternoon is busy with activities.

Tags