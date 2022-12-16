Many of Indiana High School’s clubs and associations are once again raising money for the annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive. The Teddy Bear Fund Drive is a tradition in Indiana that benefits pediatric care units in the area. Organizations and businesses all across the county raise money to donate to the cause.
One of the main contributors to the Teddy Bear Fund Drive at IHS is the Student Government Association. SGA does many things to help raise money throughout the holiday season. The day before the holiday break, they have a variety of activities that support this cause. The morning starts with a student and teacher variety show, and the afternoon is busy with activities.
“SGA has a basket raffle to help raise money and we also sell popcorn and cotton candy during the school day,” said SGA President and senior Caroline Albert. “It is important that we raise money for the Teddy Bear Fund Drive each year because it’s helping people in our community.”
Other clubs around the school are contributing by doing things such as donating gift baskets or having bake sales and donating the profits. Recently, students at IHS ran a raffle where the prize was Squishmallows. All proceeds were donated to the Teddy Bear Fund Drive.
Senior SGA member Maycie Lorelli shared how students can donate and get involved. “SGA is holding its annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive raffle starting in December. Students can get involved by buying raffle tickets or anything where proceeds go toward the Teddy Bear Fund Drive.”
The Teddy Bear Fund Drive was founded in 1980 to help pediatric patients that were not as fortunate as others. The drive has been able to donate close to $3 million throughout the years. The funds benefit children in the community as well as Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. IRMC’s website states that “Indiana County schools play a significant role in the Teddy Bear Fund Drive. From preschool to elementary to middle and high schools, our youth step up to help those children who are not as fortunate. The ways they raise their contributions are many to reflect the different and creative ways to pitch in.”
The holiday season often motivates people to give back. The Teddy Bear Fund Drive is a great opportunity to do that. Donations to the drive can be made online at IRMC’s website by going to https://www.irmc.org/foundation/ways-to-give/ or by taking advantage of the many opportunities that IHS’s clubs and organizations have to offer.