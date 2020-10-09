Even though it is rather small, the school has still managed to do some extracurricular activities. Special classes this year are literature, physical education and fine arts.
Although all other subjects are completed through a system of individualized learning, this year seventh-grade literature is offered as a class with Miss Alicia Zack. Each day, the seventh-grade students take time away from their offices to work on reading their literature book together and answering the questions that go with it.
The second extra class mentioned is physical education. Mrs. Amy Kunselman, the physical education teacher, takes time twice a week to do some type of game or sport with the older students. Basketball is a favorite with most of the pupils, and Kunselman is doing a great job at teaching them the correct way to play it.
“The students are so cooperative and nice to work with!” Kunselman said.
In the third special class, fine arts, the students are working on the annual IWS Harvest Play. This year, the play is titled “Mystery on Wigglesworth Farm” and promises to be fun for not only those watching, but also those performing. Kunselman has written and is directing the play.
Fine arts class will eventually include a band as well as play practice. Kunselman will direct this part of the class as well.
Of course, a lot of the school day is filled with regular schoolwork. Though not a favorite of most of the students, the work has been going exceptionally well, with teachers who can teach a wide range of subjects, and students who are putting forth an effort to do well.
The school year has gone smoothly so far, and it is hoped that IWS can continue the rest of the year as it has at the beginning.